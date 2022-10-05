Search

05 Oct 2022

Last chance to apply for big job in Kilkenny GAA

Deadline for applications - Friday, October 7, 3pm

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

05 Oct 2022 9:11 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny GAA are currently seeking a suitable candidate(s) to take up the role of Performance Lead (Performance Manager).

The purpose of the role is to support the delivery of a vision and strategy for player development for Kilkenny GAA development squad players and county teams up to sub-senior, in the talent phase of the Kilkenny player pathway.

This vision places the player at the centre of the pathway to develop them holistically (both as players and people) by providing opportunity to develop knowledge and skills which will empower players to engage in the many challenges that they will encounter along the player pathway.

The post involves working up to 39 hours per week which will include weekends and evenings and the hours may vary depending on workload & seasonal changes.

The post may be offered on a full/or part time basis.

The main responsibilities of the Performance Manager can be classified under the following headings but are not limited to:

Strategy Design and Implementation

• Support the design and implementation of Kilkenny player pathway strategy to improve the quality of sports science and athletic development support, to include structures, staff resource, qualifications, development programme content, and channels of communication.

• Develop partnerships with third level institutes to engage suitably qualified graduates into the academy squad system.

• Develop squad selection and deselection processes, which will involve full-time games development staff, school, and club coaches. Provision for Relative Age Effect will be taken into consideration.

• Review squad operations at appropriate intervals and provide feedback to coaches and C&G Committee.

Coaching and Coach Development

• Develop a pathway for coaches to be involved within squads and supported by Kilkenny GAA through recognition and in their own personal development.

• Introduce a coaching model that will add breadth and depth to player and coach development.

• Promote a games-based coaching approach as the primary method of player development.

• Create a high-performance team culture with the values/behaviours and accountability necessary to support this.

• Support the development and delivery of coach development courses and workshops through collaboration with County games manager.

• Support the development of a CoP for academy squad coaches.

• Develop a mentoring program for academy squad coaches.

Player Development

• Ensure all players involved with Kilkenny at every level of the pathway have a comprehensive database of key information recorded and stored. This information is shared with the individual.

• Scheduling within the calendar by utilising the post-primary facilities throughout the county.

• Oversee the development of a data management system, to include the benchmarking of key qualities to facilitate relevant stakeholder coherency, gauging an individual player’s progress at any point in their developmental journey.

• Support county (club, school) in the management, coordination, and implementation of profiling of their players, including (but not limited to) technical and athletic qualities.

The role holder will also undertake any other such projects or responsibilities as deemed appropriate.

Essential Criteria

• A third level degree in Exercise and Sports Science, Human Movement, Physical Education, or related area (Minimum Level 7 NFQ).

• Demonstrated leadership experience in sport, as well as managerial, organisational, communication and administrative skills that facilitate a supportive environment of both growth and improvement.

• Knowledge of the technical, physical, psychological, and tactical (style of play) demands associated with Gaelic Games.

• Excellent coaching skills and experience coaching.

• Minimum of 3 years’ coaching experience in the Gaelic Games pathway.

• Excellent knowledge around player profiling and screening of athletic qualities.

• A passion for Gaelic Games and an understanding of the structures and culture of the GAA in Kilkenny.

• High level of self-awareness and a strong self-starter with a demonstrable ability to act on own initiative.

• Recognised Coach Development qualification.

• Own car with a clean driver’s licence.

• Please note the post is subject to Garda vetting.

For further details on the role and how to apply, CLICK HERE.

