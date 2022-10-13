Search

13 Oct 2022

GAA to hold Respect the Referee Day

GAA to hold Respect the Referee Day

The GAA will hold a national Respect the Referee Day across the weekend of October 22 and 23. 

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

The GAA will hold a national Respect the Referee Day across the weekend of October 22 and 23. 

Details were announced by Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy in Croke Park today, in the company of members of the inter-county referee national panel. 

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “The Association has made referee recruitment and retention one of the key pillars of our Strategic Plan for the next five years. Designating refereeing as a core objective of our Strategic Plan at its launch last April was a declaration of our intent to make this a priority and this initiative is in keeping with that. 

“Our Referee Respect Day is a part of our commitment to raising the profile of referees and more importantly an awareness among the rest of our membership about the level of respect that we expect when it comes to supporting match officials. 

“To be the embodiment of the GAA manifesto, Where We All Belong requires that no one is left out or left behind. The people who act as match officials ensure our games take place, and without them, there would be no games. These people are just as important to the GAA as every player, coach, committee member and volunteer. They are dedicated to Gaelic games, have a  passion for their vocation and have families who are proud of the contribution they make. How we treat them says something about us and the only treatment we should tolerate is one of utmost respect.” 

Counties who have senior county finals on October 22 and October 23 are being encouraged to make a particular effort to highlight and celebrate the role of the referee and match officials at these big games. 

There is also a recommendation that referees in a county are invited to these showpiece finals and that Respect the Referee is a part of the pre-match protocol on the day.

The GAA also have a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing the levels of support for match officials. 

These include: 

  • Review of the Rules concerning infractions against Match Officials.
  • Review of how serious infractions against Match Officials within the Association are processed. 
  • Updated training course on discipline procedures for Discipline Committees at all levels. 
  • Additional training to Match Officials around reporting disciplinary action.  
  • Review of the Give Respect, Get Respect campaign with a roll out in 2023. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media