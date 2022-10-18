Kilkenny football clubs set for Leinster action this weekend

Mullinavat and Erin’s Own will be in action in the Leinster Club Football Championship this coming Saturday, October 22.
Mullinavat take on Bracknagh (Offaly) in the Intermediate Championship on Saturday in John Locke Park, Callan with a 1.30pm throw-in.
Meanwhile, in Bord na Mona O’Connor Park Tullamore, Erin’s Own take on Offaly Junior champions Ballycommon.
This game also has a 1.30pm throw-in.
Kilkenny GAA extend best wishes to both clubs on their Leinster campaigns.
