Kilkenny players to take on Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford for TG4’s Underdogs

Two Kilkenny players will be part of an 'Underdogs' side for a very exciting match next weekend!

TG4 are proud to announce that the Underdogs will be taking on the winners of the 2022 Allianz National Hurling League, Waterford.

The Underdogs is a unique group of hurlers, assembled from different clubs all across the country - the only rule is that the hurlers have never played at Liam McCarthy Cup level.

The match will be played in SETU Arena, Waterford under lights on Saturday 29th October at 8.00pm and will air live on TG4 GAA BEO: Underdogs v Port Láirge.

This will be the debut game for returning Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald, as he takes charge of the Deise for the second time.

Over the course of the Underdogs series, we have followed the players over their six-month journey as they prepare for the match of their lives.

We have seen their trials and tribulations, as well as hearing their incredible stories of tragedy and triumph.

Underdogs panel: