Allianz League: Brian Cody names his Kilkenny team for Easter Sunday cracker against Wexford

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has shuffled his pack once again for the Cats’ League semi-final against Wexford.

Eoin Murphy will be back between the posts for the Easter Sunday cracker in Wexford (throw-in 2pm) while Enda Morrissey comes into the half-back line in place of Conor Browne.

There’s a return to midfield for James Maher, while Martin Keoghan, John Donnelly and Bill Sheehan come into attack.

Kilkenny v Wexford - Eoin Murphy; Joey Holden, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Conor Delaney, Cillian Buckley, Enda Morrissey; Richie Leahy, James Maher; Martin Keoghan, T.J. Reid, John Donnelly; Ger Aylward, Walter Walsh, Bill Sheehan. Subs: Darren Brennan, Conor O’Shea, Conor Browne, Lester Ryan, Conor Fogarty, Pat Lyng, Luke Scanlon, Liam Blanchfield, Alan Murphy, Conor Martin.