Allianz League: Ticket information for the big game between Kilkenny and Tipperary

Ticket sales are booming as Kilkenny GAA get ready to host a double header of League action at Nowlan Park this Sunday.

The Allianz League final between Kilkenny and Tipperary will be the main event at the Park. The game, which starts at 3.30pm, will see Brian Cody's side challenge for their 18th league title by taking on a Tipperary side gunning for their 20th crown.

That game will following the top class camogie clash which sees Kilkenny battle it out with Cork for the Littlewoods Ireland Division One league crown. The Camogie final will have a throw-in time of 1.30pm.

The Co Board have already reported brisk sales of tickets, which are on sale on www.gaa.ie and through usual Centra/Supervalu outlets. Pre-purchase tickets are Adults €25, with match day tickets (tickets bought on the day of the match) costing €30 fior adults. Admission prices for students/OAPS is €25 and €5 for juveniles/under-16s.

Seating is unreserved, but it is stand specific. Season ticket holders will be accommodated in Ardán de Grás, off Hebron Road (Stile No's 12-17).

Parking for the game will be available in O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Club and MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre.