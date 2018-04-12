Kilkenny GAA: Venue changes for weekend's senior and intermediate hurling league games

Kilkenny GAA have announced a number of venue changes for this weekend's senior and intermediate hurling league games.

On Saturday the senior game between Erin's Own (Castlecomer) and Ballyhale Shamrocks will now be played in Tom Ryall Park. In the intermediate league the match between Young Irelands (Gowran) and Mooncoin will now be played in John Locke Park, Callan. Both matches have a throw-in time of 6.30pm.

There are two changes to Sunday's schedule. The intermediate league game between Graigue-Ballycallan and Thomastown will now be played in Canon Kearns Park, Castlecomer at 2pm.

The meeting of Tullaroan v Glenmore has been switched to Piltown. This game throws in at 5pm.

SATURDAY

St Canice's Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Group A

Thomastown: Rower Inistioge v Bennettsbridge, 4pm.

Ref: Sean Cleere

Tom Ryall Park: Erin's Own v Ballyhale Shamrocks, 6.30pm.

Ref: Peter Burke

Group B

Hugginstown: James Stephens v Mullinavat, 2pm.

Ref: Paul Cahill

St John's Park: Carrickshock v St Patrick's, 6.30pm.

Ref: Eamon Mansfield

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League

Group A

Danesfort: Tullogher-Rosbercon v St Lachtain's, 4pm.

Ref: Conor Everard

Group B

Clara: St Martin's v John Lockes, 2pm.

Ref: Paddy Bowden

John Locke Park: Young Irelands v Mooncoin, 6.30pm.

Ref: TBC

SUNDAY

St Canice's Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Group A

Palmerstown: O`Loughlin Gaels v Danesfort, 1pm.

Ref: Gavin Quilty

Group B

Gowran: Clara v Dicksboro, 3.30pm.

Ref: Michael O'Sullivan

Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League

Group A

Canon Kearns Park: Graigue-Ballycallan v Thomastown, 2pm.

Ref: Sean McMahon

Piltown: Tullaroan v Glenmore, 5pm.

Ref: John Kennedy

Group B

Páirc Lachtain: Lisdowney v Fenians, 5pm.

Ref: Eamon Larkin