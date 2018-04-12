Kilkenny GAA: Venue changes for weekend's senior and intermediate hurling league games
Kilkenny GAA have announced a number of venue changes for this weekend's senior and intermediate hurling league games.
On Saturday the senior game between Erin's Own (Castlecomer) and Ballyhale Shamrocks will now be played in Tom Ryall Park. In the intermediate league the match between Young Irelands (Gowran) and Mooncoin will now be played in John Locke Park, Callan. Both matches have a throw-in time of 6.30pm.
There are two changes to Sunday's schedule. The intermediate league game between Graigue-Ballycallan and Thomastown will now be played in Canon Kearns Park, Castlecomer at 2pm.
The meeting of Tullaroan v Glenmore has been switched to Piltown. This game throws in at 5pm.
SATURDAY
St Canice's Credit Union Senior Hurling League
Group A
Thomastown: Rower Inistioge v Bennettsbridge, 4pm.
Ref: Sean Cleere
Tom Ryall Park: Erin's Own v Ballyhale Shamrocks, 6.30pm.
Ref: Peter Burke
Group B
Hugginstown: James Stephens v Mullinavat, 2pm.
Ref: Paul Cahill
St John's Park: Carrickshock v St Patrick's, 6.30pm.
Ref: Eamon Mansfield
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League
Group A
Danesfort: Tullogher-Rosbercon v St Lachtain's, 4pm.
Ref: Conor Everard
Group B
Clara: St Martin's v John Lockes, 2pm.
Ref: Paddy Bowden
John Locke Park: Young Irelands v Mooncoin, 6.30pm.
Ref: TBC
SUNDAY
St Canice's Credit Union Senior Hurling League
Group A
Palmerstown: O`Loughlin Gaels v Danesfort, 1pm.
Ref: Gavin Quilty
Group B
Gowran: Clara v Dicksboro, 3.30pm.
Ref: Michael O'Sullivan
Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling League
Group A
Canon Kearns Park: Graigue-Ballycallan v Thomastown, 2pm.
Ref: Sean McMahon
Piltown: Tullaroan v Glenmore, 5pm.
Ref: John Kennedy
Group B
Páirc Lachtain: Lisdowney v Fenians, 5pm.
Ref: Eamon Larkin
