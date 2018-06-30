Leinster Minor Hurling: Kilkenny outgunned by Dublin in goal-crazy final!

They scored seven goals but there was still heartbreak for the Kilkenny minor hurlers as they were outgunned by a dominant Dublin in their Leinster final.

Two goals inside 60 seconds of the second half saw the Dubs fashion a lead they would not lose at a sweltering O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Dublin had the power of Liam Dunne (2-8) and dangerous full-forward Luke Swan (3-1) to thank for the lion's share of their scoring haul as they ran riot. Trailing Kilkenny by a point at half-time (4-8 to 3-10) they each raised a green flag within 60 seconds of the restart and sent their on their way to a 16th provincial crown.

It was harsh on Kilkenny, who exploded from the traps in the first half with two quick goals of their own. George Murphy grabbed the first before Killian Hogan's searing shot gave Jack Lambert no chance from close range.

That burst left Kilkenny seven points to the good after six minutes (2-3 to 0-2) but a barrage of goals from Dunne, Swan and Conor Murray helped the Dubs storm into the lead by the 10th minute (3-2 to 2-4).

The sides were relentless in their charge for big scores. Cian Kenny blasted home Kilkenny's third (3-6 to 3-5) but a series of Dunne points pushed Dublin ahead again. They looked like holding it until half-time, but were caught on the line when Cathal O’Leary kicked Kilkenny’s fourth goal in injury-time (4-8 to 3-10).

Dublin didn’t hang about in the second half, tearing away again with those goals from Dunne and Swan (5-10 to 4-9). Although Conor Kelly scored a fine long-range goal a like score from Swan and three Dunne points gave Dublin a lead they would not lose (6-14 to 5-10).

Kilkenny fought to the end, scoring late goals through Kelly and sub Jack Buggy, but they couldn't reel Dublin in. They will now go into a round robin with Galway and the losers of tomorrow's Munster minor final - two of the three teams will earn All-Ireland semi-final places.

SCORERS: Dublin - Liam Dunne (2-8, 0-6 frees, 0-1 65); Luke Swan (3-1); Conor Murray (1-2); Ciaran Foley, Dara Purcell (0-3 each); Donal Leavy, Pearce Christie (0-1 each). Kilkenny - Conor Kelly (2-3, 0-3 frees); Cathal O’Leary (1-2); Cian Kenny, George Murphy (1-1 each); Killian Hogan, Jack Buggy (1-0 each); Darragh Maher, Ciaran Brennan (0-2 each); Eoin Guilfoyle (0-1).