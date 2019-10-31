All-Stars: Kilkenny trio Padraig Walsh, TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly win awards for 2019 performances

Kilkenny have three representatives on this year's hurling All-Stars team.

Padraig Walsh, Colin Fennelly and 2019 captain TJ Reid have taken places in the line-up on the team of the year.

All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary lead the way with seven places on the PwC All-Stars team as Pádraic Maher equals a county record with his sixth award.

The Liam MacCarthy winners are represented in every line of the field with goalkeeper Brian Hogan starting the haul and creating a father and son combination, joining his 1987 winning father Ken by claiming the goalkeeper’s spot after his breakthrough season.

Kilkenny senior hurlers Padraig Walsh and Colin Fennelly earned All-Stars for their performances in the 2019 campaign PICTURE: JOHN MCILWAINE

In becoming the first ever Tipperary father/son winners, they join Kilkenny families the Larkins (Fan and Philly) and the Powers (Richie and Richie jnr) but become the first ever duo to win the hurling award in the same position.

Joining the All-Ireland finalists are Limerick and Wexford (two apiece) with Cork completing the line up.

"Nearly 50 years on from their launch, the PwC All-Stars remain the gold standard for acknowledging exceptional achievement in Irish sport," said Uachtarán CLG John Horan.

"This GAA/GPA scheme recognises the heroes who played such a prominent role in defining what was yet again another epic hurling season.

"In congratulating all those who have been chosen in this distinguished 15 in recognition of their excellence in playing our games, it’s also a proud day for their families and the club volunteers who helped shape them."

The winning hurlers will receive their awards at the annual PwC All-Stars banquet at the Convention Centre in Dublin on Friday evening. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on RTÉ 1 television between 7 and 8.30pm.

The football selection and Player of the Year Awards will be announced on the night.

2019 PwC Hurling All-Stars

1 Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

Defenders

2 Seán Finn (Limerick)

3 Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

4 Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)

5 Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6 Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7 Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)

Midfield

8 Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

9 Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)

Forwards

10 Lee Chin (Wexford)

11 TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12 Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)

13 Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14 Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)

15 Patrick Horgan (Cork)