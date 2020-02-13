It will be all go from now until finish of League

The action in the Allianz National Hurling League will resume this weekend, and it will be all go from there to the finish of the competition.

A maximum of six matches, but more likely five because the winners are likely to come from the current higher fliers, can win the title for any county.

Unbeaten Kilkenny are very much in the mix, but All-Ireland champions of 2018 Limerick, Waterford and Clare have also put strong runs together.

Early indications are that most of the big hitters appear happy to have a right good go in the League.

Two bad results have left All-Ireland champions, Tipperary, with a mountain to climb to get back among the contenders. All the same, their hurling has been very good despite the results and they look set for another big season.

The action over the next three weekends will clear the way for the knock-out stages, which will feature quarter and semi-finals.

Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody, said the Cats are interested in making a clean break for the semi-finals, if they can.

The next step will be taken on Sunday in Wexford.

Results and Fixtures

Division 1A

Round 1 - Limerick 2-14, Tipperary 0-18; Galway 1-24, Westmeath 0-10; Waterford 1-24, Cork 3-17.

Round 2 - Cork 2-24, Tipperary 1-25; Waterford 3-18, Westmeath 1-15; Limerick 1-19, Galway 0-14.

Round 3 - February 15, Limerick v Waterford; February 16, Westmeath v Cork; Galway v Tipperary.

Round 4 - February 23, Waterford v Galway; Cork v Limerick; Tipperary v Westmeath.

Round 5 - March 1, Galway v Cork; Limerick v Westmeath; Tipperary v Waterford.

Division 1B

Round 1 - Wexford 2-27, Laois 2-16; Kilkenny 3-21, Dublin 0-18; Clare 1-27, Carlow 0-14.

Round 2 - Dublin 4-18, Laois 2-17; Kilkenny 3-21, Carlow 0-9; Clare 0-18, Wexford 0-15.

Round 3 - February 15, Carlow v Dublin; February 16, Clare v Laois; Wexford v Kilkenny.

Round 4 - February 22, Dublin v Wexford; Laois v Carlow; February 23, Kilkenny v Clare.

Round 5 - March 1, Clare v Dublin; Laois v Kilkenny; Wexford v Carlow.

All the above games will have a 2pm start.

Quarter-finals - March 7 /8.

Semi-finals - March 14/15.

Final - March 22.

Relegation play-off - 6th Division A v 6th Division B.