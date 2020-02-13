All eyes now turn to Wexford and Westmeath

On Saturday the Leinster four wall juvenile championships semi-finals will be played in Wexford and Westmeath.

With more counties involved in this year’s championships than for the last few years, there is an expectation of some high quality handball.

From a Kilkenny point of view, the juveniles travel to Mullingar to play matches against Meath, Dublin and Westmeath opponents.

The Leinster finals will be played the following weekend.

Also being held this weekend are the Irish adult nationals which are scheduled for Mayo venues on Saturday.

Hopes

With no entry in the men’s Open event, the county’s hopes rest with Ciara Mahon (Clogh), who begins her challenge in the ladies Open against local player, Pauline Gallagher, on Saturday morning.

In the Leinster adult championships, the singles events are reaching a conclusion with most grades down for decision over the next 10 days or so.

Tonight (Wednesday), Eddie Bourke (O’Loughlin’s) has a tough task in the Emerald Masters final against Tommy Hynes (Wexford).

On Saturday, Anthony Martin (Kells), Gerry Murphy (Kilfane) and Billy Drennan (Galmoy) all play in Leinster finals against Laois and Wexford opposition.

At O’Loughlin’s on Saturday evening the Leinster ladies minor singles decider is an all Kilkenny affair between Roisin O’Keeffe (Kilfane) and Noelle Dowling (Mothel).

Fixtures

Today (Wednesday) IF, Kevin Diggins (Kildare) reaches the final.

Garryhill (8pm) JS Brian Mahon (Kilkenny)/Kevin Diggins(Kildare) v Kirk Greene/Keith Bourke (Kilkenny).

Borris (7.30pm) MD Mark Doyle/ Josh Kavanagh (Wexford) v Padhraic Foley/Eoin O'Brien (Kilkenny); IF, Aine Duggan (Kilkenny) reach the final; 8pm LJBS final, Cliodhna O'Connell (Wexford) v Aine Duggan (Kilkenny).

Coolboy (8pm) ID Ciaran Neary/Brendan Burke (Kilkenny) v Ollie Ryan/Dan Fenlon (Carlow).

Crinkle (8pm) EMAD Robbie McCarthy, snr and Liam Cassidy (Westmeath) v Eamonn Purcell/ Philly Parsons (Kilkenny).

Tinryland (8pm) SMAS final, Tommy Hynes (Wexford) v Eddie Burke (Kilkenny).

Saturday

Borris (5.30pm) over 35BS final, Anthony Martin (Kilkenny) v Tomas Lennon (Laois).

Coolboy (5pm) DMBS final, Jimmy Dunne (Wexford) v Gerry Murphy (Kilkenny).

Garryhill (5pm) MS final, Billy Drennan (Kilkenny) v Mark Doyle (Wexford).

Monavea (5pm) SMAD Conor Maxwell/N. Farrelly (Dublin) v Willie Holden/Eddie Bourke (Kilkenny).

O’Loughlin’s (5pm) LMS final, Roisin O’Keeffe (Kilkenny) v Noelle Dowling (Kilkenny).

Leinster juvenile fixtures

Saturday (10.30 am) at Mullingar, boys under-13 S, Kilkenny (Sean Morrissey) v Meath (James Jordan); boys under-13 D, Kilkenny (Fionn Mahony /Tim Doherty) v Meath (Sean Cummins/Joseph Sheppard); boys under-12D, Kilkenny (Timmy Corr/Matthew Murphy v Dublin (Fintan Jordan/Patrick Stratford); boys under-14 D, Kilkenny (John Hayes/Cathal Buckley) v Dublin (Ben Moore/Lorcan Doolin); boys under-15 S, Kilkenny (David Holden) v Westmeath (Garreth Mullaniff); boys under-15D, Kilkenny (Rory Glynn/Ronan O’Brien) v Dublin ( Jake Brunton/Nathan O’Donoghue); boys under-16D, Kilkenny (Daniel Hanrahan/Thomas Sharkey) v Dublin (Eoin Donnelly/ Finn Gavin); boys under-16 S, Kilkenny (Kyle Jordan) v Westmeath (Shane Whyte).

Girls under-13D, Kilkenny (Blathnaid Mullins/Niamh Ryan) v Dublin (Lucy Lynch / Roisin Kirby);

girls under-17S, Kilkenny (Emily Kenny) v Westmeath (Joanna Naughton).