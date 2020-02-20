’Boro round off fine season with battling victory in under-19 final

When two teams serve up a seriously competitive game in normal circumstances, they deserve and are given the height of praise.

On Saturday this Permanent TSB under-19 Roinn A hurling final between city rivals, Dicksboro and O’Loughlin Gaels was certainly not played in normal circumstances or conditions.

Monsoon like weather prevailed at MW Hire Dunmore Park, but boy, did both teams give it the ‘wellie’ - excuse the pun because that type of footwear would have been appropriate - such was the amount of surface water.

Games between this pair are always hugely competitive. Despite the conditions, the performance of both was absolutely wonderful.

O’Loughlin’s suffered a double whammy when goalkeeper, Jamie Malone and sub goalkeeper, Declan Murphy cried off injured.

It was over to Odhrán Lawlor, to fill the No. 1 shirt and he did so in style.

O’Loughlin’s got off to the better start. Their excellent centre-back, Mikey Butler, raced on to a pass from Conor Kelly and opened the scoring with a wonderful point.

Kelly added two more points before Aran Treacy Murphy opened the scoring for Dicksboro.

The losers added another point through the hard-working Dacel Fwamba in the ninth minute. Alas, that was to end

O’Loughlin’s scoring run until their final score of the half in the 24th minute.

The ’Boro really settled into the task of pulling back the scores. They upped their work rate and by the 29th minute the teams were level pegging at 0-5 each.

Dicksboro had a final sting to deliver before the half time break.



What looked a speculative delivery from out on the right wing from Mark Nolan ended in an aerial flick of the ball to the net by Liam Brennan Smyth.

This fine score gave the Palmerstown club a 1-5 to 0-5 lead at half time.

Things were to get worse for O’Loughlin’s. Immediately after the restart a long ball from centrefield dropped in front of Dicksboro’s towering full-forward, Tadgh Butler. He drove the ball to the net to give the ’Boro a two goal cushion.

Shortly after that score the winners found themselves down to 14 players after what appeared a harsh sending off.

O’Loughlin’s had shown in the early part of the first half that they had character. They showed it again.

They fired off three points without reply by the 40th minute. They looked to have the momentum as their talisman, Conor Kelly, helped to drag the team back into the game.

Dicksboro kept the white tide at bay with telling points from Mark Nolan and Liam Moore to hold out for a terrific win.

This success was added to the successes of the minor and under-15 teams to make 2019 a really good one for the club.

Fans appreciated the efforts from both sides. Supporters applauded the teams off the field after what was a full-blooded contest.

Winning and losing spark different emotions, but the most memorable part of this game was the sportsmanship between two players.

The trying conditions took its toll on players, but when O’Loughlin's man, Niall Higgins went down with cramp, straight away Dicksboro’s Tom Carroll rushed to render assistance. Respect abounded!

There were wonderful displays produced by players on both sides.

Best for Dicksboro were team captain Eoghan Moylan, Tom Carroll, Liam Moore, Mark Nolan, Aran Treacy Murphy and the hard working Tadhg Butler.

For O’Loughlin Gaels the star performers were Mikey Butler, Dacel Fwamba, David Fogarty and the excellent Conor Kelly.

Dicksboro - Brian Manogue; Daire Maher, Padraig Moylan, Keith O’Connor; Tommy Farrell, Eoghan Moylan (capt), Tom Carroll (0-1); Liam Moore (0-2), Evan Clarke; Cian Rowe, Mark Nolan (0-3, two frees, one 65), Aran Treacy Murphy (0-2); Kevin Fitzpatrick, Tadhg Butler (1-0), Liam Brennan Smyth (1-0).

Subs - Timmy Clifford, Liam Stynes.

O’Loughlin Gaels - Odhrán Lawlor; Oisin Murphy, Barry Lawlor, David Fogarty; Niall Higgins, Mikey Butler (0-2), Conor Heary; Jamie Young, Seán Baird; Conor Kelly (0-9, six frees), Luke Hogan, Dacel Fwamba (0-1); Jack Sheridan, Jamie Ryan, Matthew Russell.