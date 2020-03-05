The Bord draws the lines for the 2020 action

There was great excitement in Nowlan Park when Bord na nÓg made the draws for the under-17, 15 and 13 hurling championships for 2020.

The main attraction was the draw for the Kilkenny minor championships.

In minor A a tasty round one tie saw last year’s beaten finalists, Mooncoin drawn to entertain Tullogher Rosbercon where the star turns of Danny Glennon, Brian O’Shea and Lar Murphy will be hoping for a result in the September 2 clash.

Young Irelands (Gowran), the rising stars of under-age, await the winners.

Other ties of note will see the Billy Drennan led Galmoy/Windgap face James Stephens in a bid to get to a second consecutive semi-final, while Dicksboro start the two in-a-row bid against Thomastown.

Rower-Inistioge will host O’Loughlin Gaels in the other tie.

In Roinn B, Kilmacow host Erin’s Own (Castlecomer). The southerners will be hoping to build on their Roinn C win last year as most of the side is available.

Bennettsbridge take on Conahy Shamrocks. The Southern derby between Glenmore and Dunnamaggin will not be for the faint of hearted and will be a tough affair.

Graignamanagh will hoping to get the better of a young Graigue Ballycallan outfit.

In Roinn C, Tullaroan start out as warm favourites with a number of county players at there disposal.

Gearoid Dunne is their leading man and they will expect to beat Mullinavat.

Shamrocks of Ballyhale will make an away trip to St Lachtain’s (Freshford) while St Patrick’s will have a tough task away to Clara.

There is a mouth-watering prospect in the Roinn A under-15 championship where the Roinn A and B champions of 2019 under-13 will clash in the Kells Road (James Stephens v Erin’s Own).

O’Loughlin Gaels host Clara, and with a number of inter-county players at their disposal, including Ned Langton, it may be enough to tilt that game in their favour as they were impressive in winning of Feile last year.

Two impressive under-age giants clash in Kilmanagh where Graigue Ballycallan will be hoping to overcome Young Irelands, who won the last two under-15 leagues.

The other clash will see Dicksboro travel Tullogher Rosbercon to begin the defence of the title.

Roinn B has 14 teams going to post. Barrow Rangers (Paulstown) taking on Galmoy/Windgap, but the tie of the round will see

Thomastown taking on a highly fancied Dunnamaggin at home.

Other ties of note in the round will see the Rower-Inistioge and John Lockes (Callan) clash while Danesfort will be favourites when they travel to neighbours Bennettsbridge.

Probably the two biggest early clashes in Roinn C will see Shamrocks host Mooncoin, while Emeralds should be too strong for St Lachtain’s.

For inclusion in this column contact probng.kilkenny@gaa.ie

Draws:

Under-17 Roinn A - round 1, A Mooncoin v Tullogher-Rosbercon; quarter-finals, Dicksboro v Thomastown; Galmoy/Windgap v James Stephens; Rower-Inistioge v O’Loughlin Gaels; Young Irelands v winners A.

Under-17 Roinn B - round 1, Graignamanagh v Graigue-Ballycallan; Dicksboro B v Danesfort; Glenmore v Dunnamaggin; Kilmacow v Erin's Own; Bennettsbridge v Conahy Shamrocks; Fenians v St Martin’s.

Under-17 Roinn C - round 1, St Patrick’s v Clara; Carrickshock v Cloneen/Railyard; Tullaroan v Mullinavat; St Lachtain’s v Shamrocks Ballyhale; Lisdowney v Young Irelands B.

Under-15 Roinn A - quarter-finals, Tullogher-Rosbercon v Dicksboro; James Stephens v Erin's Own; O’Loughlin Gaels v Clara; Graigue-Ballycallan v Young Irelands.

Under-15 Roinn B - round 1, Rower-Inistioge v John Lockes; Barrow Rangers v Galmoy/Windgap; St Martin’s v Mullinavat; Bennettsbridge v Danesfort; Graignamanagh v Piltown; Thomastown v Dunnamaggin.

Under-15 Roinn C - round 1, Lisdowney v Young Irelands B; Glenmore v James Stephens B; Tullaroan v Dicksboro B; Shamrocks Ballyhale v Mooncoin; Emeralds v St Lachtain’s.

Under-13 Roinn A - semi-finals Erin's Own v Dicksboro; James Stephens v O’Loughlin Gaels.

Under-13 Roinn A1 - quarter-finals, Danesfort v Piltown; Mooncoin v Glenmore; Thomastown v Dunnamaggin; Young Irelands v John Lockes.

Under-13 Roinn B - round 1, Shamrocks Ballyhale v Tullogher-Rosbercon; Graigue-Ballycallan v Rower-Inistioge; Dicksboro B v Kilmacow; Galmoy/Windgap v Carrickshock; St Martin's v Lisdowney; Barrow Rangers v St Patrick’s; James Stephens B v Graignamanagh.

Under-13 Roinn C - quarter-finals, Emeralds v Slieverue; Mullinavat v St Lachtain’s.

Under-13 Roinn C 13-a-side - round 1, A Cloneen/Railyard v Piltown B; B Erin’s Own B v Fenians; C Danesfort B v Bennettsbridge; D John Lockes B v O’Loughlin Gaels B.

Quarter-finals - winners A v Rower-Inistioge B; winners C v Young Irelands B; St Martin's B v winners D; winners B v Blacks and Whites.