2020 Camogie All-Stars Awards to be streamed live

THE 2020 Camogie All-Stars teams will be announced this Saturday, March 6 at the 17th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

The awards will be streamed live on our Facebook and YouTube channels in what is our first virtual All-Stars event.

The occasion will get underway at 7pm and will be hosted by MC Killian Whelan. The running order will see the 15 Soaring Stars winners announced followed by the respective Manager of the Year and the Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year from each grade before finishing with the announcement of our 15 All-Stars Award winners for 2020.

The shortlists for the sixth Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Awards are as follows:

Senior Player of the Year Shortlist:

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway)

Intermediate Player of the Year Shortlist:

Maeve Kelly (Antrim), Niamh Mallon (Down), Sara-Louise Graffin (Down)

Junior Player of the Year Shortlist:

Ciara Donnelly (Armagh), Leanne Donnelly (Armagh), Róisín O’Keeffe (Cavan)