Ball wall boost for Bennettsbridge camogie and hurling skills

Members of Bennettsbridge Camogie and GAA Clubs at their newly painted ball wall
Bennettsbridge Camogie Club is delighted to receive sponsorship to paint its ball wall from local businessman Eoin O’Carroll of Bennettsbridge Limestone.
“It’s fantastic to receive sponsorship at any stage, but to receive it when fundraising is limited by Covid is really fantastic,” said Cllr Deirdre Cullen, chairperson of the camogie club.
Cllr Cullen said both the Camogie Club and Bennettsbridge GAA Club are delighted with the sponsorship and all players will benefit from it, the boys and girls.
“There has been great excitement since the wall was finished and fantastic to use as a fun element each evening at training, at the pitch,” added Cllr Cullen.
Eoin visited the pitch and was delighted to see everyone practising their skills at the ball wall. His sponsorship is appreciated by both the Camogie and GAA Clubs.
Thanks went to Sos Alaverdyan, of Sos Art and Design, who painted the wall.
Pictured above:
Bennettsbridge Camogie Club with committee members standing behind. Cllr. Deirdre Cullen, Chairperson Bennettsbridge Camogie Club, Alan Flynn, Chairperson Bennettsbridge GAA Club, Eoin O’Carroll, Bennettsbridge Limestone (sponsor), Alan Morrissey, Secretary Bennettsbridge Camogie Club and Patrick O’Neill, Secretary, Bennettsbridge GAA Club PICTURE: HARRY REID
More News
Bernadette Moloney, (environmental awareness officer, Kilkenny County Council), Rebecca Walsh (Discovery Park) Kathy Purcell (general manager, Castlecomer Discovery Park) and Sorcha Kavanagh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.