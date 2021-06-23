Ball wall boost for Bennettsbridge camogie and hurling skills

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Members of Bennettsbridge Camogie and GAA Clubs at their newly painted ball wall

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Bennettsbridge Camogie Club is delighted to receive sponsorship to paint its ball wall from local businessman Eoin O’Carroll of Bennettsbridge Limestone.


“It’s fantastic to receive sponsorship at any stage, but to receive it when fundraising is limited by Covid is really fantastic,” said Cllr Deirdre Cullen, chairperson of the camogie club.
Cllr Cullen said both the Camogie Club and Bennettsbridge GAA Club are delighted with the sponsorship and all players will benefit from it, the boys and girls.

Equipment stolen in Bennettsbridge burglary


“There has been great excitement since the wall was finished and fantastic to use as a fun element each evening at training, at the pitch,” added Cllr Cullen.
Eoin visited the pitch and was delighted to see everyone practising their skills at the ball wall. His sponsorship is appreciated by both the Camogie and GAA Clubs.
Thanks went to Sos Alaverdyan, of Sos Art and Design, who painted the wall.

Pictured above:

Bennettsbridge Camogie Club with committee members standing behind. Cllr. Deirdre Cullen, Chairperson Bennettsbridge Camogie Club, Alan Flynn, Chairperson Bennettsbridge GAA Club, Eoin O’Carroll, Bennettsbridge Limestone (sponsor), Alan Morrissey, Secretary Bennettsbridge Camogie Club and Patrick O’Neill, Secretary, Bennettsbridge GAA Club PICTURE: HARRY REID

Equipment stolen in Bennettsbridge burglary

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie