Equipment stolen in Bennettsbridge burglary

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a domestic shed on Annamult Road, Bennettsbridge on Monday.
The burglary occurred between 9am and 6pm. Window of shed was forced open. A number of items were taken – a Claud Butler bicycle with no pedals, a DeWalt Impact gun and drill, a transformer box and two extension leads.
Contact gardaí with any information or if offered any of these items for sale.
