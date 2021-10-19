The magnificent seven - Kilkenny players eye Camogie All-Star awards

Seven of the Kilkenny senior camogie panel have made the shortlist for this year's Camogie Association All-Stars Awards.

The black and amber contingent of Aoife Norris (goalkeeper), Davina Tobin, Collette Dormer (full-back line), Meighan Farrell (midfield), Denise Gaule, Katie Nolan and Mary O’Connell (half-forward line) are all in the reckoning for the awards, which will be announced in November.

All-Ireland champions Galway lead the way with 12 nominations, two more than beaten finalists Cork. Brian Dowling's Cats, Tipperary, Waterford and Down players complete the 36-player shortlist.

The champions, Galway are represented through Sarah Healy (goalkeeper), Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan, Dervla Higgins (full-back line), Caitriona Cormican, Siobhan Gardiner, Emma Helebert (half-back line), Niamh Kilkenny (midfield), Aoife Donohue (half-forward line), Siobhán McGrath, Orlaith McGrath and Ailish O’Reilly (full-forward line).

Senior finalists Cork are represented on the nominations list through Amy Lee (goalkeeper), Libby Coppinger (full-back line), Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy, Saoirse McCarthy (half-back line), Hannah Looney, Ashling Thompson (midfield), Chloe Sigerson (half-forward line), Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor (full-forward line).

Tipperary have received five nominations for Mary Ryan (full-back line), Ereena Fryday (midfield), Róisín Howard, Orla O’Dwyer (half-forward line) and Cáit Devane (full-forward line).

Waterford’s Shona Curran (midfield) and Down’s Niamh Mallon (full-forward line) complete the 36-player shortlist.

The recipient of the 2021 Camogie Association Manager of the Year is Galway manager Cathal Murray, who guided his team to the All-Ireland summit in September.

The 2021 Camogie Association All- Stars team will be announced at a gala banquet at the Osprey Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare on Friday, November 26 (subject to Government guidelines), where the 2021 All-Stars team and Players’ Player of the Year Awards will also be announced. Nominees for the Camogie Association/GPA Senior, Intermediate and Junior Players' Player of the Year Awards will be announced on October 27.

"It is a wonderful achievement for our players to be recognised for their outstanding performances throughout the 2021 inter county season," said Uachtarán Hilda Breslin. "Their skill, dedication and consistency has shone throughout the summer, today they are deservingly being recognised with these nominations. I am delighted that once again we will be able to celebrate in person. I congratulate all our nominees on today’s achievements and I look forward with great excitement to the award’s ceremony on November 26."

The Nominees for the 2021 All-Stars Awards are:

Goalkeepers:

Sarah Healy (Galway), Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny).

Full-Back Line:

Shauna Healy (Galway), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Colette Dormer (Kilkenny), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Libby Coppinger (Cork), Mary Ryan (Tipperary).

Half-Back Line:

Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Laura Hayes (Cork), Caitriona Cormican (Galway), Siobhan Gardiner (Galway), Laura Treacy (Cork), Emma Helebert (Galway), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork).

Midfield:

Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Hannah Looney (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Shona Curran (Waterford).

Half-Forward Line:

Aoife Donohue (Galway), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Orla O' Dwyer (Tipperary) Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Mary O'Connell (Kilkenny), Róisín Howard (Tipperary).

Full-Forward Line:

Siobhán McGrath (Galway), Ailish O' Reilly (Galway), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Niamh Mallon (Down), Orlaith McGrath (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Amy O' Connor (Cork).