This week's Kilkenny Golf Club Notes

As the festive Season approaches it is difficult not to reflect on what has, once again, been an extremely difficult year for one and all.

We were very fortunate to be able to return to our favourite sport and for those few hours leave all our cares behind us.

As we look forward, we can only hope that for the year ahead, we will see a major improvement in all our lives and a return to some sense of normality.

May I, on behalf of the joint Captains, Officers, Committees and staff wish you a very happy and peaceful Christmas with your loved ones.

Please remember, stay safe and we can look forward to an enjoyable years golf in 2022.

Christmas opening hours

Bar.

Christmas Eve:- 11.00 -2.00

Christmas Day:- Closed

Stephen’s Day:- 12.00-6.00

Monday, 27 December:- 11.00-8.00

Under the new Covid legislation from the Government the Bar will have to close at 8.00pm every day until Monday, 31 January.



Catering arrangements

The kitchen will be closed on Christmas Eve, through to Monday, 27 December. Barry will resume full catering on Tuesday, 28 December.

The Wine and dine menu continues to be available at the following times:-

Mid-week:- 3.00pm-5.00pm and will run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3.00pm-5.30pm

Due to new guidelines last orders for the wine and dine menu will be 5.30pm, thus allowing guests sufficient time to enjoy their meal.

Members can also avail of the more casual dining, with last orders at 6.00pm.



Golf Reservations

Bookings for the various competitions over the Festive period and also for Casual golf will be available a day earlier and members can book their tee times for competitive golf from this Thursday at 5.30pm.

Bookings for Casual Golf can be made from 6.00pm on Thursday also.

The competitions for St. Stephens Day and the 27th December and also for New Year’s Day, plus Sunday and Monday, will be two separate competitions and will be a Four Person, Semi-open Team Event. Teams can be all Men, Ladies or mixed.

Christmas Gift Vouchers

Vouchers are available from the office to go towards Green Fees / Membership or use of the Swing Studio.

Barry Joyce has vouchers available for the restaurant and Club Professional Jimmy Bolger will look after those requiring gift vouchers for lessons or towards the purchase of equipment.



Results

Weekend

Saturday 18 & Monday 19 December. 14 Hole Four Person Team.

(Sundays card was cancelled due to heavy fog)

1. Corey O’Dwyer, Billy Hayes, Henry O’Neill, Declan Rafter, 69

Two's Club

There was no twos club due to the Pro Shop being closed.



Saturday Fourball

1. John Geoghegan, Michael Fogarty, Michael O'Sullivan, Pat McEvoy. 69 pts (B6)

2. Joe O'Shea, John Byrne, Michael Butler, Stephen Sheenan. 69 pts

3. Christy Power, Eamon Brennan, Pat Dunphy. (63+4) 67 pts (B6)

4. Denis Butler, Michael Kinchella, Richie Phelan, Tony Butler. 67 pts (B1)

5. Larry Gittens, Ollie O'Connor, Pat Walsh, Peter Ryan. 67 pts

6. Bernie Clarke, David Dooley, Jimmy Rhatigan, Peter Dabinett. 66 points



Individual Cross-card League Table Round 9

1. David Dooley 105 points

2. John Geoghegan 103

3. Tony Butler 101

4. Pat McEvoy 99

5. Richie Phelan 98

6. Ollie O'Connor 97

7. Ronan Morrissey 93

8. Bernie Clarke 91

9. Pat Walsh 90

Peter Dabinett 90



Senior Gents

Thursday, 16 December. 12 Hole Champagne Scramble

1 John Geoghegan, Michael Daly, Tom Brett, Liam Barry. 66 pts

2 Gerry Leahy, Carl Widger, Paddy Witherow, Paddy Hally. 65 pts (B6)

3 Dom Murphy, Murt Farragher, Michael Cody, Paddy Phelan. 65 pts (B3)

4 Brian Cullen, Michael O’Sullivan, Michael O’Reilly, Pat Duggan. 65 pts

5 David O’Mahony, Peter Dabinett, Jim Treacy, Dermot Moloney. 64 pts

6 Proinnsias O hAilin, Pat Gray, Richie Phelan, David Ryan. 62 pts (B6)

7 Dick Curtin, Jim Ryan, Tom Dunne, Shem Lawlor. 62 pts

Golfer of the Year

Category 1 (H’Cap 0 – 21)

Winner:- Geoff Meagher

Runner-up:- Matt Ruth



Category 2 (H’Cap 22+)

Winner:- Noel O’Sullivan

Joint runners-up:- Brian Keane and Martin Mullane

Diary

Thursday, 23 December:- Nine hole, Four person team.

This weeks outing will be a Nine hole competition commencing from the 5th and finishing at the 13th. There will be tea/coffee and mince pies/scones available before you play so come a few minutes early and avail of the complimentary refreshments. Dressing up in your finest Christmas jumpers and hats will also be allowed.



Thursday, 30 December:- No Golf.



Pro Shop Corner

After the enforced closure of the Pro Shop Jimmy is delighted and raring to go and will re-open his business at 09.00hrs tomorrow, Wednesday.

Members will have the opportunity of getting some shopping done for the golfers in their life.

Why not avail of one of the great Christmas offers in our new state of the art Swing Studio. Golf lesson gift vouchers with head professional Jimmy Bolger - €50 for 30 minute lesson or 3 lessons for €120.

You can also buy a voucher for €50 for a custom club fitting session. Offering fitting for all the top brands. (The cost of the voucher is fully redeemable against any custom fit purchase)



Call-in or contact the pro-shop on 056-7761730 or email Jimmy on jimmygbolger@yahoo.ie.



Ladies Club Notes



Results. Four Person Team.

Catherine Hughes, Collette Hickey, Mary Ruth, Aine Russell, 63



Senior Ladies

Thursday, 16 December.

Carmel O’Shea, Julie Walsh, Breda Kavanagh,Joan Mannion, 47

Bridget Norwood, Adrienne Walsh, Pat Walsh, Celine O’SulIivan, 41

Mary Browne, Peggy Murray, Anne B. Murphy, Ann Gubbins, 40

Ann Widger, Toni Hayes, Frances Graham, Marie Curran, 39



Wishing all our Ladies Senior Society members a Healthy and a Happy Christmas and look forward to seeing you on our return on Thursday, 06 January.



Fixtures



Thursday, 23 December

9.00am-9.20am Members Casual Golf

9.30am-11.10am Senior Ladies

9.31am-1.30pm Senior Gent’s

12.31pm-4.00pm Members Casual Golf



Friday, 24 December

8.42am-3.54pm Members Casual Golf



Saturday, 25 December - Christmas Day

Course Closed all day



Sunday, 26 December

8.40am-1.20pm Ladies & Gent’s Four Person Semi-open Team Event

1.24pm-3.57pm Members Casual Golf



Monday, 27 December

8.40am-1.20pm Ladies & Gent’s Four Person Team

1.33pm-3.57pm Members Casual Golf



Tuesday, 28 December

9.00am-4.00pm Members Casual Golf