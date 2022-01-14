Search

14 Jan 2022

Kilkenny People Golf Notes

Kilkenny People Golf Notes

Kilkenny Golf Club

Robert Cribbin

14 Jan 2022

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Golf Club

Agm 2021
The annual meeting of the Joint Club will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 7.30pm.
The meeting will be a Webinar and held over Zoom.

Committee
Incoming Club Officers will be ratified on the night.
With only seven nominations for seven positions on the Joint Committee, the following members go forward for ratification at the AGM:-
Richard Butler, Fergal Cantwell, Ella Dunphy, Padraig Keegan, Gavin Lonergan, Brian Meredith, Mary Rice.

MOTIONS
A number of motions have been received and copies of these have been available on the notice board for members to study.
Everyone, entitled to attend the AGM, who has an e-mail address on our Club V1 system will have received the Notice convening the Meeting and a copy of the Accounts for 2021 by e-mail.
Those who do not have an email will have received same by post.
Hard copies are available from the office.

The Captain’s Mixed
The draw for the Captains Mixed on Sunday, 16 January will be made on Friday, 14 January and will be posted on the BRS Timesheet.
Following the participants round of golf there will be a hot plate available for all competitors.
Entry Fee is €15 to include hot-plate.

AIG All Ireland Cups & Shields
With the new golfing year approaching, Captain, Liam Barrett and Vice-Captain, Ben McGarry, are hoping for a successful year with our teams.
In an effort to broaden the pool of players available to Managers, they are placing a number of sheets on notice board so that interested members can put their names down for some of our Club teams.
We have a lot of new members and budding juniors who, managers may not know and so it is an opportunity for all to let managers know you are available and interested in playing.
The handicap requirements will be displayed on each team sheet and the sheets will be handed over to managers when they meet the Captain in late January. The final panel will be selected by the managers of each team so please, don’t be shy and place your name on the sheet for consideration.

Saturday Cross-card Fourball
The Saturday Cross-card resumes this Saturday (15th).
Participants are requested to register before 12.15pm and be ready for a 12.45pm tee-off.
Senior Gents- 14 Hole Four person team
1 PJ Martin, Michael Daly, Jack Nolan, Liam Barry. 68 pts, 2 Dermot Gaynor, Paddy Witherow, Joe Ledwidge, Denis Carey. 67 pts, 3 PJ O’Reilly, Peter Ryan, Eugene Orr, Joe O’Driscoll. 65 pts, 4 John Geoghegan, Pat Gray, Richie McEvoy, Dick Conan. 64 pts, 5 Michael Hayes, Pat Drennan, Andy Hughes, Brian Keane. 62 pts (B3), 6 John McMahon, Matt Ruth, Eddie Geraghty, Myles McCabe. 62 pts (B7), 7 Philip O’Neill, Reay Brandon, Martin Mullane, Jimmy Rhatigan. 62 pts

Pro Shop Corner
The opening hours for the Pro shop for the remainder of the course closure is:-
Today (Wednesday):- 10am - 2pm
Thursday:- 10am - 2pm
Friday:- 10am - 2pm.

Swing Studio
Whilst the course still is closed Members are reminded that they can avail of the Swing Studio facilities to book a lesson, arrange a club fitting, or book a fourball on one of the many courses available.
For full details please contact the Pro Shop on 056-7761730.

PRO SHOP
The Pro Shop is holding a massive winter sale. Everything greatly reduced.
Call in and see the excellent reductions on clubs, clothing, bags, footwear, range finders, golf watches and many more items.

Ladies 14 Hole Stableford
1. Martina Naughton (18), (27-2) 25 Pts. (B9), 2. Margaret McCreery (16), 25 Pts, 3. Mary Condon (20), 24 Pts. (B9)
Ladies Nine Hole Stableford
1. Adrienne Walsh (15), 15 Pts, 2. Teresa Ryan (25), 13 Pts.

FIXTURES
Saturday, January 15- 08.39am-10.54am Members Casual Golf, 11.03am-2.12pm Saturday Cross-card,
2.21pm-4pm Members Casual Golf

Sunday, January 16- 8.40am-1.40pm Captains Mixed Team event, 2.20pm-4.00pm Members Casual Golf

Monday, January 17- 8.57am-4.00pm Members Casual Golf

Tuesday, January 18- 8.57am-09.06am / 10.54am-11.57am / 1.54pm-4.00pm, Members Casual Golf, 9.15am-10.45am / 12.06pm-1.45pm. Ladies Competitions to include 13/14 Hole, Nine Hole and Ladies into Golf Events.

CASTLECOMER Golf Club

WINTER
Results, Forde’s Eurospar Winter 13-hole series (round nine), January 3 to 9: 1 Paul Buggy (13), 35pts; 2 Tom Staunton (13), 33pts.

SENIORS
Bad weather affected the numbers who played in the seniors’ first outing of 2022.
Winners of the event were Michael Doheny (15), Frank Dormer (20) and Jim Doran (24) with 64 points.

LADIES
Results of the last Turkey Shoot of 2021: 1 Joan Brennan (7), 17pts; 2 Breda Phelan (7), 16pts (B3).

NEW ROSS

January weather meant that the winter gear was badly needed recently but it was great to see the course remained busy with players for this time of year over the past week.

WINTER
Results, men’s Winter League (round two): 1 Ger Maher (18), 35; 2 Mossy Connell (12), 34; 3 Liam Wall (12), 33 (L9); gross Derek Ronan, 28. Cat One: Seamus O’Leary (8), 31 (L6). Cat Two: Michael Heaphy (12), 33 (L6). Cat Three: Andy Culleton (21), 33 (L9).
The third round of the winter league will be held this weekend.

PRIZES
There are still two hampers from the competitions played before Christmas to be collected from the club by their respective winners.

BORRIS

LADIES
Results, ladies competition, January 3: 1 Margaret Collins (7), 38 nett; 2 Margaret Whelan (9), 40 nett.

