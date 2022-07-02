Festival feel at the Horizon Irish Open in Kilkenny: Top acts will take to the stage after play

The Horizon Irish Open is hosting a full field on and off the course this week at Mount Juliet Estate with spectators and fans being entertained from start of play to after play.

The Championship Village will feature a FREE concert from Hermitage Green on Saturday (today) and Ali Sherlock on Sunday – at end of play.



They are following in the footsteps of Sussex and world-renowned band Toploader, who had the crowds 'Dancing in the Moonlight' after Wednesday's Pro-Am.

Speaking backstage to our Siobhan Donohoe, Joe Washburn, frontman of Toploader said when asked if he is a golf fan: "I do play golf and I am a golf fan, but if I am any good at it? No!"

"I don't get to play very often with the band back on the road. However, if we do stay anywhere near a golf course, I do try to get up early and hit a few balls. It's not going to impress anyone, let’s put it that way!

Their top hit 'Dancing in the Moonlight' is over 20 years old and just like Kate Bush 'Running Up That Hill', it too is having a revival on TikTok and Instagram.

"We are coming up to 25th anniversary as a band, but that song never seems to go away. We love it to bits and when you play it live, it always gets a great reaction, and now we have a whole new generation of love for this song. It seems to have filtered down through the generations.”

Our reporter Siobhan Donohoe is a big fan of Toploader, and thought she would impress the band backstage, as she told them that her favourite song is 'Only for a While', a tune that kept her going while she was home sick in London as a young girl.

Then Simon Alliss, Tour Director of the European Tour, another huge fan, said his favourite is 'Achilles Heel'.

Stick around after the golf and enjoy:

Saturday, July 2:

17.30 – Hermitage Green (Main Stage)

17.30 – SHC Semi Final - Kilkenny v Clare (Village Big Screen)

Sunday, July 3:

1800 (After Prize Presentation) – Allie Sherlock

Buses from Kilkenny