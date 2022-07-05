Sign up for the Rotary Golf Classic to support Cois Nore in Kilkenny

Take part in the Rotary Kilkenny golf classic this summer and support the Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre in Kilkenny.
The tournament will be held at Kilkenny Golf Club on Friday, July 29. To enter a team and book your preferred tee time contact Ella Dunphy on 087 9002092 or Dermot Gaynor 086 2573843.
Teams of four cost €200. Cheques in favour of the Rotary Club of Kilkenny or electronic payments to IBAN: IE68 AIBK 9331 9855 0851 63 making sure you include the reference 'GOLF' followed by your team name.
Great prizes will be on offer and a buffet on the day.
10% of funds raised will be donated to the Rotary Foundation. The Rotary Foundation, founded in 1914 by Rotary International, helps Rotary clubs worldwide transform voluntary contributions into service projects in their local communities.
