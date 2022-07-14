Search

14 Jul 2022

Rory McIlroy off to superb start at Open Championship

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has begun his Open Championship challenge on the front foot as the County Down man finished on six-under-par 66 in his first round at St Andrews.

Tom Byrne

14 Jul 2022 5:04 PM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has begun his Open Championship challenge on the front foot as the County Down man finished on six-under-par 66 in his first round at St Andrews.

The world number two carded seven birdies and one bogey in a promising opening day at the Scottish links course.

Cameron Young is the early clubhouse leader with the American golfer finishing on eight-under-par 64, two shots ahead of McIlroy.

Fellow Irish golfers Shane Lowry opened with an even-par 72 while Seamus Power carded a one-over-par 73. Padraig Harrington is currently out on course.

