WATCH: Shane Lowry eagles two holes in a row at Open Championship with sensational chip-ins

2019 Open champion Shane Lowry is on a Saturday roll at the Open Championship.
The Offaly man currently sits on eight-under-par as he approaches the last few holes of his third round at St Andrews.
Lowry produced his typical short game magic on holes 9 and 10 to card two eagles in a row to put him firmly in contention towards the top of the leaderboard.
Watch below:
Stop that, @ShaneLowryGolf #The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/ZfPRumJjuI— The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022
UNBELIEVABLE SCENES!— The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022
Back-to-back eagle twos for @ShaneLowryGolf #The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/WF28OPAbow
The Liam MacCarthy Cup with a Limkenny and Kilkenny jersey and a match day sliotar before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final at Croke Park. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
