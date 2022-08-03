REVEALED: Tiger Woods rejects spectacular nine-figure offer to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf series

Golf icon Tiger Woods reportedly turned down an offer of somewhere in the region of $700-800 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has confirmed. PIC: Sportsfile
The 15-time major champion will not join fellow America golfers of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson who left the PGA Tour to play in the breakaway league.
In an interview with Fox News, Norman said: "That number was out there before I became CEO. So that number has been out there, yes.
“Look, Tiger is a needle mover, right? So, of course you’re got to look at the best of the best. They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. That number is somewhere in that ($700-800 million) neighbourhood.”
Woods most recently competed in the Open Championship at St Andrews when he remarked that the golfers who joined the LIV Golf Series had "turned their back" on the PGA Tour.
