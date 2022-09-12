Padraig Harrington claims third PGA Tour Champions triumph

It was a great weekend for Irish golfers as Padraig Harrington joined Shane Lowry in PGA success by picking up his third victory on the PGA Tour Champions. PIC: Sportsfile
It was a great weekend for Irish golfers as Padraig Harrington joined Shane Lowry in PGA success by picking up his third victory on the PGA Tour Champions on Sunday when he claimed the Ascension Charity Classic in St Louis.
There's a lot to celebrate in Ireland tonight pic.twitter.com/MPieygrEIU— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 12, 2022
The 51-year-old won the tournament by one stroke, finishing on 14-under-par, fending off competition from Yang Yong-eun and 2021 US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.
Harrington has won the U.S. Senior Open Championship and DICK'S Sporting Goods Open since his move to the PGA Tour Champions.
Taking home the hardware pic.twitter.com/Q1PYMHfDcl— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 12, 2022
John Grace, Kilkenny County Council Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick, Cllr Joe Malone, Mayor David Fitzgerald, IWA's Joan Carthy and Katie Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.