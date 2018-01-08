Battery energy storage plant planned for Kilkenny city

A large scale planning application has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council for a battery storage power plant on the outskirts of Kilkenny city.

The proposal is being put forward by Greener Ideas Limited and it proposes a 100 megawatt (MW) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant at the IDA Park, Purcellsinch, Kilkenny.

The eight metre high building will be 82 metres long and 44 metres wide.

It will also have two 905 cubic metre firewater storage tanks underneath in the event of an emergency.

Added protection will be provided by an underground, 830 cubic metre surface water attenuation tank.

The enormity of the application is reflected in the plan to construct a 1,030 cubic metre firewater retention tank underground.

A 110KV electrical substation and control building of 5.2 metres in height will also be built as part of the initiative.

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are used to provide cover during peak times and outages.

A new access and circulation road on to the site with a new junction on to an existing IDA private road will be required as well as associated site works including surface water and foul drainage required to facilitate the developments.