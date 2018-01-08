Here's where you can drop off your Christmas tree in Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Council has published a list of places for householders to drop off their Christmas tree before January 15, at no charge.

The following are drop-off locations for Christmas trees until January 15. This recycling service is for householders only. Trees dropped off after January 15 will not be recycled and will become a nuisance to the local area.

Kilkenny City Environs/West

Dunmore Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre*

(During Normal Opening Hours Only)

Kilkenny City East

Fair Green Car Park, Graignamanagh

Adjacent to the Bottle Banks in Bennettsbridge

Quay Car Park, Thomastown

Piltown Municipal District

Piltown Pound Car Park, Piltown

Granny Recycling Centre, Grannagh*

(During Normal Opening Hours Only)

Castlecomer Municipal District

Entrance to Assumption Place, Urlingford

The Square, Freshford

Fair Green, Ballyragget

Castlecomer Council Yard, Donaguile

*At the recycling centres listed above, trees dropped off after January 15 will be subject to a charge.