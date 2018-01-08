Here's where you can drop off your Christmas tree in Kilkenny
Free disposal for householders before January 15
FREE Christmas tree disposal service for Kilkenny
Kilkenny County Council has published a list of places for householders to drop off their Christmas tree before January 15, at no charge.
The following are drop-off locations for Christmas trees until January 15. This recycling service is for householders only. Trees dropped off after January 15 will not be recycled and will become a nuisance to the local area.
Kilkenny City Environs/West
Dunmore Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre*
(During Normal Opening Hours Only)
Kilkenny City East
Fair Green Car Park, Graignamanagh
Adjacent to the Bottle Banks in Bennettsbridge
Quay Car Park, Thomastown
Piltown Municipal District
Piltown Pound Car Park, Piltown
Granny Recycling Centre, Grannagh*
(During Normal Opening Hours Only)
Castlecomer Municipal District
Entrance to Assumption Place, Urlingford
The Square, Freshford
Fair Green, Ballyragget
Castlecomer Council Yard, Donaguile
*At the recycling centres listed above, trees dropped off after January 15 will be subject to a charge.
