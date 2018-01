A public meeting will take place in Graignamanagh later this month about controversial plans to surface the Barrow Way.

The public meeting is part of the Save the Barrow Way campaign which is calling for the grassy surface to remain on the 114-kilometre walkway along the banks of the Barrow.

Broadcaster, Olivia O'Leary will host the meeting at the Abbey Hall in Graignamanagh at 5pm on January 21.