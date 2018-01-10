Kilkenny designer shines in the style stakes at the races

Lorna Doogue is a well-known personality in Kilkenny where she runs a successful boutique, Lady Lorna’s Emporium on Kieran Street.

On Sunday the popular fashionista was named the Best Dressed Lady at Naas racecourse.

The designer wore garments from her own store her stunning, simple but classic look impressed the judges and she was announced the overall winner.

Ms Doogue said that she was delighted with her win and took the opportunity to thank Lawlors Of Naas for sponsoring and hosting such a great day at Naas Racecourse.

“Every single lady who participated was a winner in their own right,” she said. “Effortless style and glamour was the essence of ladies day.

“Winning best dressed with the most stunning prize of all from Hugh Statham Jeweller & Goldsmith was an honour for my very talented mother, Joan, who designed my cape, for Michele Fallon Millinery who designed and hand made my elegant disc headpiece and for Lady Lorna Designer Emporium, that with such pride I wore every stitch

“I also want to thank my good friend Paula McCormack who is a fashion blogger with Style by Maypetals,” she added.

“She is a regular at all the race meetings and urged me to attend the Naas Races with her on Sunday.

“I also want to thank the judges Ingrid Hoey and Anna Fortune for the great surprise.”

Lorna’s headpiece was create by milliner, Michele Fallon. The cape, lace blouse and lace skirt are all by Lorna Doone Design and all accessories from Lady Lorna.