Kilkenny to welcome Michael Murphy to the Watergate

Speaking of Dreams is an interactive evening where psychoanalyst

Michael Murphy and presenter Ciana Campbell examine our dreams.

You can catch the duo on Friday, January 29 in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny. The show is based around Michael Murphy’s Book of Dreams, in which the author analyses contemporary Irish dreams, unlocks the fascinating insights they offer, and explores how their hidden meanings can guide your daily life.

Audience members are invited to comment on the dreams discussed, and to contribute dreams for analysis, if they so wish.

The evening also includes performances of Michael’s poetry from his two published collections, The Republic of Love, and A Chaplet of Roses, as well as featuring some of his new work.