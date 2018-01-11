Kilkenny County Council recoups full cost of Storm Ophelia

Kilkenny County Council has recouped the full amount claimed for the cost of the clean-up operation arising from destruction wrought by ex-Hurricane Ophelia last October.

Director of services Tim Butler has confirmed the council claimed the full cost of the clean-up, which included wages, plant hire, contract work and tree surgery. The total cost was €317,000, and the full amount was recouped.

During the extreme weather event on October 16, a Status Red weather warning was issued for Kilkenny. Winds of up to 120km/h were recorded locally.

Dozens of trees were brought crashing down, and debris was left strewn across roads. Many homes around the county were left without power.

The clean-up started first thing the next morning, and was co-ordinated by Kilkenny County Council and the emergency services.