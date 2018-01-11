Status Orange: Foggy conditions to become more dense in Kilkenny tonight

The blanket of fog currently down on Kilkenny is expected to get worse before it gets better, according to the latest weather reports.

Met Eireann has this afternoon issued another Status Orange weather alert, warning that the fog may become more extensive and dense later this evening. There may be poor visibility in some areas.

'Weather Warning: Code Level Orange Update. Fog with very poor visibilities will linger in many inland areas this afternoon and will become more extensive and dense this evening and for a time tonight. Valid from 12:01 Thursday 11-January-2018 until 02:00 Friday 12-January-2018'.

Exercise caution on the roads.