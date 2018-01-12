Popular furniture franchise about to open in Kilkenny with 'huge sale'

Ireland’s leading retailer of quality furniture and home accessories has arrived in Kilkenny and is marking the occasion with a “huge sale”.

EZ Living’s full range of exceptional furniture will be on offer at Kilkenny Retail Park and the new store reflects the very latest trends in home interiors.

It boasts sofas, dining sets, bed frames, bedroom furniture and much more along with fine home accessories and must-have giftware.

For the grand opening of its eleventh store nationwide, there will be up to 60% off everything on Friday January 19 at 11am in the Kilkenny outlet.

Friendly, expert staff will be on hand to provide customers with in-depth knowledge of all the available products.

EZ Living Furniture continues to go from strength to strength and the opening of the Kilkenny store will bring with it new jobs for local people.

The many shoppers who are sure to be attracted to the store will provide a valuable boost for the town.