On Saturday Birdwatch Ireland, Kilkenny Branch are having an outing to North Kilkenny to see wild swans, waders and other winter wetland birds. Meet at the gates of Kilkenny Castle at 10am for car pooling and directions or meet at the Square, Johnstown at 10.30am. Bring rain gear, wellies and lunch. All welcome. For information, contact Pat or Mary Durkin at 0567762130.