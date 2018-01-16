Retrial into Kilkenny man's death starts in England on Thursday

A 24-year-old man will face a retrial on Thursday over the death of a Kilkenny man in England on May 1, 2016.

Richard Wood, London Road, Bognor Regis, is charged with the manslaughter of Kevin Kelly from Goresbridge after a night out when Mr Kelly was involved in a row with the defendant. Mr Kelly was born in London. The family moved to Kilkenny when Mr Kelly was seven.

The plasterer moved to Luton in 2012. Mr Kelly made monthly trips home to Ireland to visit his young son. The defendant claims he acted in self defence.