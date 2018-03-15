Meet the artist behind our kilkennypeople.ie St Patrick's weekend masthead

Bunscoil McAuley Rice, Callan, student Mary Beth Maguire submitted the chosen design for our kilkennypeople.ie masthead to mark St Patrick's weekend.

As Mary Beth explained “I decided to turn each letter into things that people commonly associate with St Patrick’s Day. Such as, traditional Irish music, a leprechaun, St Patrick’s Staff, and of course the man himself. I really enjoy drawing, and was thrilled to find out that I had won, and that my design will be seen by many people on the Kilkenny People website.”

Well done to Mary Beth, and thanks to everyone for entering.