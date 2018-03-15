Charity clash of the ash between Kilkenny and Waterford

A charity hurling match between the Kilkenny and Waterford legends will take place at Kilmacow GAA Grounds on May 6.

Hurling giants, Brian Cody and Jim Greene, who are both 1982 GAA All-Stars for their respective counties, were in Nowlan Park earlier today for the launch.

A host of talented All Stars will line out on the day including DJ Carey, Charlie Carter, Noel Hickey, Eddie Brennan, Tommy Walsh, Henry Shefflin, Ken McGrath, Tony Browne, Eoin Kelly, Fergal Hartley, Paul Flynn, John Mullane and Dan Shanahan.

"It is a very important event, everyone is affected by mental health and people can identify with these GAA players. We need to send a message out that there are safe places to go and get help," said Kilkenny hurling manager, Brian Cody.

Jim Greene, who hurled full-forward for Waterford in the 1970's and 1980's said that it is only appropriate that the GAA support and promote positive mental health.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Teac Tom and Pieta Waterford.

Kilmacow man, Damien O'Sullivan is organising the legends match. "Both of these charities are doing great work in the Southeast. There is not a lot of information for people who are in trouble on where they can go and talk and get help. We need to raise awareness, especially nowadays when young people are faced with difficulties with technology. There is a lot of pressure on young people," said the social care worker.

"We need to spread the word about the good work that is being done locally," he added.