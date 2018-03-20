Kilkenny author in the running for prestigious Wellcome Book Prize
The literary prize is worth more than €34,000 to the winner
Mark O’ Connell is a past pupil of Kilkenny College
A Kilkenny author has been shortlisted for the prestigious Wellcome Book Prize in the UK.
Mark O’ Connell, a past pupil of Kilkenny College who is now based in Dublin, is in the running for ‘To Be a Machine’, which explores transhumanism.
The literary prize is worth more than €34,000 to the winner. The result will be announced on April 30.
