Kilkenny schools taking part in 'Build A Bank' finals today

Two local secondary schools are taking part in the AIB Build A Bank Challenge national final in the RDS Dublin today (Wednesday).

Over 260 students from schools across Ireland are involved. The finalists were chosen after competing in the regional finals which took place in February.

Students from Loreto Secondary School and Coláiste Pobail Osraí have made it to the national final. Loreto gave back to their community by raising over €1,000 for Kilkenny Recreation Sports Partnership, while Coláiste Pobail Osraí raised over €400 for local charity, Teac Tom.

The AIB Build A Bank Challenge National Final will be hosted by camogie player and Dancing with the Stars hopeful, Anna Geary.

The AIB Build a Bank Challenge is a year-long programme for Transition Year students, giving them the opportunity to run an operational bank while exploring innovation, creativity and business management. It also encourages students to give back to their school and community.

The programme is now in its 16th year. All the teams participating work with their communities and a variety of charities. Students who participate in the AIB Build A Bank Challenge will also join 5,000 second level students attending the AIB Future Sparks Festival in the RDS tomorrow (Thursday).

The festival will consist of hands-on workshops, inspirational talks and panel discussions with thought leaders from a broad range of industries across sport, music, food, entertainment, technology and entrepreneurship. Among the line-up are 45 leaders in business and young entrepreneurs who will inspire students and show them the power of their potential.

For more details, visit aib.ie/build-a-bank.