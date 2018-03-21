Kilkenny troops to march through city streets on Friday ahead of Golan Heights deployment

Local soldiers from the 57th Infantry Group will march through the streets of Kilkenny City on Friday ahead of their upcoming deployment to the Golan Heights on March 28.

Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe, accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Major General Phillip Brennan, will review the 128 men and women ahead of their six-month deployment as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observation Force (UNDOF).

The unit will form up in Kilkenny Castle at 10.15am. This will be followed by the blessing of the Unit Colours, the Minister's address and a ceremonial 'March Past'. The parade will proceed up John, up High street, past Langton's Pub and then to the Barracks.

As part of their preparation, the troops have been training for 12 weeks, operating out of the James Stephens Barracks.