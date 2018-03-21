Second mosque for Kilkenny city in eastern environs

Sean Keane

Sean Keane

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Hundreds gather at Kilkenny mosque to celebrate the end of Ramadan last year

Worshippers gathered at the existing Mosque on the Freshford Road, Kilkenny last year

Kilkenny city looks set to get a second mosque. A planning application has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council by the Trustees of the Kilkenny Islamic Centre on the city's Freshford Road for the development of a religious cultural centre comprising of a two-storey place of
worship with architectural features including a dome and a turret over parapet level at Area 1, Hebron Industrial Estate, Kilkenny city.

The complex will include a community building incorporating a community hall with offices and ancillary accommodation on the ground floor and two bedroom guest apartments over; 2 two- storey 4-bedroom
semi-detached ancillary residences (one for the head of
community house and the second a staff house).

The plan also includes a two-storey community building incorporating two class rooms and a halal shop on the ground floor with a community café.

The application envisages the utilisation of the existing entrance, access road, services and infrastructure connections as permitted and developed under planning permission ref: 08/859 (ABP ref: PL10.232618); provision of additional car and bicycle parking; and all associated works and ancillary site works.