Second mosque for Kilkenny city in eastern environs

Kilkenny city looks set to get a second mosque. A planning application has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council by the Trustees of the Kilkenny Islamic Centre on the city's Freshford Road for the development of a religious cultural centre comprising of a two-storey place of

worship with architectural features including a dome and a turret over parapet level at Area 1, Hebron Industrial Estate, Kilkenny city.

The complex will include a community building incorporating a community hall with offices and ancillary accommodation on the ground floor and two bedroom guest apartments over; 2 two- storey 4-bedroom

semi-detached ancillary residences (one for the head of

community house and the second a staff house).

The plan also includes a two-storey community building incorporating two class rooms and a halal shop on the ground floor with a community café.

The application envisages the utilisation of the existing entrance, access road, services and infrastructure connections as permitted and developed under planning permission ref: 08/859 (ABP ref: PL10.232618); provision of additional car and bicycle parking; and all associated works and ancillary site works.