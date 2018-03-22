Tullaroan celebrates 100th birthday of a celebrated Kilkenny man

Tullaroan hurling club organised a 100th birthday party for their president Dick Walsh, The Church, Tullaroan. After Mass in the Church of the Assumption on Thursday last, the celebrations continued in the Community Centre.

Jimmy Walsh, Chairman Kilkenny GAA County Board attended and made a presentation to Dick on behalf of the President of the GAA. Ned Kennedy gave a great account of happenings during the ten decades of Dick’s life. MC, Dick Walsh, Chairman Tullaroan hurling club said that the club were delighted to be part of the great occasion.

Dick won a county senior hurling medal in 1948 and was a selector on the team which won the county final in 1958.

He also received a cheque from a fellow president, Michael D Higgins.