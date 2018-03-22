Major CoderDojo coding and tech conference set for Kilkenny

A major conference for tech and coding will take place here later this year, with people expected to travel from far and wide to visit the Marble City.

Registration is now open for ‘DojoCon Kilkenny 2018’, the annual global CoderDojo Community conference. The event promises to be action packed, and will bring together the best of the Medieval city of Kilkenny and the global tech industry, with speaker events, workshops and a mega ‘hackathon’, which is free to all Ninja’s aged 7-17.

The event is also open to the public, so people don’t need to be involved in CoderDojo to register. The DojoCon team has confirmed an exciting line up of contributors including representatives from Microsoft, Pin Point Alerts, Red Lemonade, Expedia, Glasseye, Trademark Now, CipherTechs,Blacknight, and more. Companies in IT, security, VFX, animation and science sectors are also due to be announced over the coming weeks and months.

It will be an opportunity for those interested in technology to network with like-minded individuals and meet companies.

Some of the many topics for exploration over the weekend will include AI, robotics, accessible technological development, collaboration, programming and design thinking.

DojoCon events will be hosted in some of Kilkenny’s most historic and iconic locations showcasing the city’s amazing design and innovations of the past while focusing on how Kilkenny has evolved as a creative and innovative centre of excellence.

Tickets are for sale here, or for more information, see www.dojocon.com.

Taster

Meanwhile, on Sunday, April 15, four Dojos — Coderdojo Kilkenny, Wexford, Tramore and Waterford — are collaborating for the very first time in organising ‘Megadojo South East’. Coderodojo Kilkenny is hosting the event in the Newpark Hotel.

Young people are invited to a Taster session of computer coding. It will bring together young people from several Dojos as well as those who’ve never attended a Dojo before.

Workshops will take place suitable for complete beginners, to advanced coders. Engineers Ireland is supporting the event.

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite.