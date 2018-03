Kilkenny Gardai are investigating the theft of €25,000 worth of copper cable from live power lines in the Bennettsbridge area yesterday morning.

Up to 2,000 metres of the cable was stolen from a fielded area in Maddockstown sometime between 2 and 6am on Thursday. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to contact them in Thomastown on 056 7754150.