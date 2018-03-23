Don't forget clocks 'spring' forward by one hour this weekend

At 1am, on Sunday, March 25, the clocks will move forward by one hour, officially bringing in 'Summer Time.'

This will bring an extra hour of daylight in the evenings to enjoy, as we all come to terms with the 'loss' of an hour in the morning. It's advisable to put your clock forward before bedtime on Saturday evening, so everything runs like clockwork on Sunday.

Smart phones, lap tops etc all automatically update.

Summer time will end at 1.00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Sunday, October 28.