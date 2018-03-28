Kilkenny city cyclist dies following collision with truck

Gardai are seeking witnesses to an accident in Kilkenny city yesterday evening in which a cyclist later died from his injuries.

The 44-year-old local man was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck at Newpark Drive at around 5.35pm yesterday afternoon.

He was taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny but was pronounced dead a short time later. The truck driver was not injured. The road has now re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.