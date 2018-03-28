Tom Madigan of Kilkenny Tennis Club passes away

A great Kilkenny sportsman, talented farmer and family man has passed away. The death has occurred following a short illness of Tom Madigan of Madigan's Lane Kilferagh, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny.

The 66-year-old passed away at home surrounded by his family, early this morning.

He played hockey for Leinster and Kilkenny Hockey Club and was a wonderful, welcoming presence at Kilkenny Tennis Club for many years where he was much loved.

He was a respected farmer, won a number of Kilkenny ploughing championships and was a great neighbour.

His remains will repose at his home at his home in Furzehouse (R95 FF25) from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Good Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny for Funeral Liturgy at 10.30am. Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Car parking and a shuttle bus available at Kilkenny Tennis Club, Archersfield.

He is survived by his heartbroken wife, Ita; sons, Robert and David; brother Frank; sister Mary (Sorensen); David's partner Hannah, his darling grandson Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.