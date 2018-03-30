Registrations now open for The Coalface at the Castlecomer Discovery Park

The second Coalface adventure race has been launched and the event is now open for registration.

Last year over 250 athletes took part in the inaugural event at Castlecomer Discovery Park. The event, which was launched this week, will be held on September 22. Adventure racers can go online to book their place in the race.

The Coalface race is suitable for all levels with three races to choose from Elite 78km, Sport 56km and Challenge 30km.

Feedback from the race last year was positive, with many competitors commenting that the course was unique in its location and offered challenging routes especially around the “28 acres” area of ex open cast mining.

“We are delighted to announce that the Coalface will be happening again this year,” remarked race director, Ger Griffin. “We listened to all the feedback and have more marshals, better signs and less crossovers on the runs.

“You will still have the hills on the bike and of course the lakes, woods and the quarry to test your running!

“Transition layout improvements and to bike in/out at main entrance will benefit all. We have added to our post-race refreshments and facilities too!” he added.

For more information see www.coalfacerace.ie