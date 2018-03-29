Kilkenny garda honoured by his own for his role with Special Olympics

An inspirational member of the gardai was honoured last night by his own. Sgt Gary Gordon received the National Excellence Award at the Association of Garda Sergeants & Inspectors (AGSI) annual conference in Mount Mount Wolseley, Carlow.

He’s involved in the committee which organises the Law Enforcement Torch run – a joint initiative between Gardaí and the PSNI which raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics Ireland. Sgt Gordon works with the Community Policing Unit in Kilkenny.