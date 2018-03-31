Kilkenny-based Cairdeas Choir to perform at World Parkinson's Day

A wonderful evening of entertainment will be held at Set Theatre next month when the Cairdeas Choir take to the stage with a host of well known faces.

The Cairdeas: Kilkenny Parkinson’s Choir are hosting the event which takes place on World Parkinson’s Day on April 11 at Set Theatre.

It promises to be an uplifting, musical extravaganza, supported by an array of amazing musical talent including Malcolm Proud on harpsichord, Síle Daly on oboe, Mezzo-Soprano Silvia O’Regan, raconteur, Ger Cody, Alex Rafter on guitar, folk group, Crocanóir and James Rice on keyboards. Tickets are €20 and all proceeds will be used for the choir.

The members have been enjoying rehearsing for the show and it promises to be a great night of entertainment.

The choir is always looking for new members and is open to anyone affected by Parkinson’s. Most of the members have no previous choir experience.

“The Cairdeas choir is open to people who either have Parkinson’s or have a loved one living with the condition,” explained musicial director of the choir, Ann Moylan.

“There is a real sense of community and shared experience in the choir.

“At the moment we have members ranging from young adults up to people in their eighties,” she added. “There are no auditions and we cater for all abilities. I believe that everyone has a voice and can sing.”

The group meets every Wednesday at 7pm at the Parish Centre in Loughboy. It is informal.

The Cairdeas Choir concert is on April 11. Doors open at 7pm, with the concert starting at 7.30pm.

For more information see the group’s Facebook page or contact 0870507531.

The choir also have a website www.cairdeaskilkennyparki

nsons.com